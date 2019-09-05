× E! People’s Choice Awards nominees include Shawn Mendes and Scarlett Johansson

Official voting begins Wednesday for the E! People’s Choice Awards, which honor fan favorites in movies, TV, music, and pop culture.

Some of the categories include the comedy movie of 2019, the action movie of 2019, the male and female stars of 2019, the animated movie star of 2019, the competition contest of 2019 and the bingeworthy show of 2019.

Reality star nominees include Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lisa Vanderpump and “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness.

The male artist of 2019 category includes Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Drake and Travis Scott.

Female artist nominees are Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Cardi B., Halsey, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Pink.

Social stars, beauty influencers and social celebrities are also nominated in various categories.

The female movie star of 2019 category includes Millie Bobby Brown, Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Aniston, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o and Tessa Thompson.

Voting for the 43 categories runs through Friday, October 18th.

The show airs November 10 on E!, with “Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards 2019” kicking off at 7 PM EST.

See the full list of nominees here.