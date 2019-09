YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The 2019 York Fair is set to begin!

Of course, the fair comes with a number of live performances.

This year, singer/songwriter Garrett Shultz will be performing on the Froggy Stage at the fair on September 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Today, Shultz stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to preview his performance.

For more on Garrett Shultz, you can check out his Facebook page here.