Hotel Hershey’s 10th Annual Wine & Food Festival Preview

HERSHEY,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Abbey Zelko, Communications Coordinator for Hershey Entertainment & Resorts & Chef Mario Oliverio, Executive Sous Chef at The Hotel Hershey about the 10th Annual Wine & Food Festival.

The Hotel Hershey’s 10th annual Wine & Food Festival returns Sept. 6-8 and features six interactive events and activities that celebrate the passion of wine and food. New this year are a rosé tasting class called Passport to Rosé and a guided tasting with the first female winemaker of the year called Cheers from Chateau St. Jean. The main event, the Grand Tasting, takes place on Sunday, Sept. 8 and features more than 60 wineries from around the world as well as a selection of local breweries, food samples from HE&R’s award-winning chefs and live jazz entertainment.

Today is the last day to purchase tickets for our Saturday classes. Seating is limited, so don’t wait! Reservations can be made by calling 717-534-8800. Visit HersheyPA.com for more details.