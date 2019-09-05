× Man accused of sexually assaulting teenager in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Cumberland County.

Henry Tanguay allegedly touched the 14-year-old victim inappropriately in December 2018. The sexual assault was reported to police in March.

The victim advised that Tanguay kissed her and touched her inappropriately, charging documents say. She said that Tanguay kept on asking her if it was OK and she said yes because she was scared.

It’s alleged that Tanguay also made the victim touch his penis and when he began to get on top of her, she said “stop” and left the room.

Tanguay has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, court documents show.