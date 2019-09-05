Man dead after shooting at National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One man is dead and another is injured after two shootings in Harrisburg.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Woodbine Street just after 7 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also responded to Reservoir Park near the National Civil War Museum for a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived and found the man dead in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.