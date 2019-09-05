× Mechanicsburg man accused of pointing gun in woman’s face during domestic incident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have charged a 48-year-old Mechanicsburg man with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and two counts of simple assault after a domestic incident Wednesday in Upper Allen Township.

Scott Kirk Lewis, of the 600 block of Park Ridge Drive, allegedly surrendered to police shortly after officers arrived on the scene, according to Upper Allen Township Police. Initial reports to dispatch said the incident was a potential barricaded gunman and hostage situation, police say.

Lewis is accused of pointing a handgun in a woman’s face during an argument, according to police. He also allegedly pushed her to the ground and pinned her there before letting her go, police say.

Officers recovered two Glock .40 caliber handguns, one of which had an extended magazine.

Lewis allegedly admitted that the gun he pointed at the victim was loaded, police say.