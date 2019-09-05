× Mt. Holly Springs man threatened to burn down trailer with children inside during domestic dispute, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Mount Holly Springs man is facing several 21 misdemeanor and four felony charges after an alleged domestic dispute Thursday in the borough, police say.

Jordan Aiken, 32, is charged with simple assault, five counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime, two counts of criminal mischief, four counts of endangering the welfare of children, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, five counts of harassment, public intoxication, and six counts of animal cruelty in the case, according to police.

Police say an intoxicated Aiken allegedly slashed the tires of a woman’s car while she watched, and threatened to burn her trailer while her children were inside. After taking Aiken into custody, police say they searched the trailer and discovered it was “not habitable by anyone” due to its condition.

According to police, the trailer was filled with garbage, bed bugs, fleas, roaches, and small rodents. It did not have running water, and was full of human and animal feces, police say.

The reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children charges were filed against Aiken due to the condition of the home, as were the animal cruelty charges, police say.

The property was condemned by Mt. Holly Springs Borough and Codes Enforcement.

Mt. Holly Springs Police were assisted by Cumberland County Children and Youth and the humane society of Harrisburg who removed all of the animals and provided proper care for them.