Narvon man facing charges after operating his own company while using his employer’s equipment

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Narvon man is facing charges after he allegedly ran his own disposal company while using his employer’s equipment and being paid.

Corey Stuber, 50, is facing theft of services, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by deception.

From December 17, 2018 to January 30, 2019, Stuber allegedly operated his own refuse disposal company called Mystic Impressions while being employed by Eagle Disposal of PA.

During that time, Stuber allegedly used Eagle Disposal’s company trucks, dumpsters, and landfill account to bill and collect $2841.42 from a customer for his own company.

Despite using Eagle Disposal’s equipment and landfill account, Stuber did not forward any of those funds to Eagle Disposal.

On September 4, Stuber was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.