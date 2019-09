× One dead after fire above Queenie’s Cafe in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a fire broke out above a bar.

According to police, the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on September 4 at Queenie’s Cafe in the 1400 block of Swatara Street in Harrisburg.

Authorities say that one person died in the fire.

The fire is under investigation, and there is no known cause at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.