Pennsylvania SPCA removes 55 dogs from Lancaster County property, citing welfare concerns

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania SPCA announced that agents acting on a referral from the Bureau of Dog Law rescued 55 dogs and puppies from a property in Narvon on Wednesday.

The dogs rescued included 22 Cane Corsos, 16 French Bulldogs, 13 Border Collies, three Pomskis, and a Doberman Pinscher. The dogs were removed due to concerns over the unsanitary conditions of the property and the untreated medical conditions of the animals, the PSPCA said.

The Pennsylvania SPCA said its Humane Law Enforcement team, accompanied by the Lancaster County Detectives, executed the search warrant Wednesday afternoon. Initially expecting to remove approximately 40 dogs, the officers found more dogs not only in number, but suffering from untreated medical conditions.

Many of the dogs rescued are suffering from upper respiratory infections, and at least one puppy has a confirmed case of pneumonia, the PSPCA says.

The dogs removed from the property were brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated and treated by the organization’s Shelter Hospital Staff. The dogs will receive veterinary care, and all the juvenile dogs will be kept in quarantine for at least two weeks as they recover.

Of the 55 dogs removed from the property, only 26 have been surrendered to the Pennsylvania SPCA. The remaining dogs will remain in the protective custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA until they are signed over or the court case is adjudicated, the PSPCA says.

“We hope that through this rescue we can give these puppies and dogs a second chance at the life they have always deserved,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “It is a sobering reminder to the public to do their homework before purchasing an animal. This proprietor marketed animals on a website that showed dogs living in beautiful environments that were not remotely reflective of the conditions we found when executing our warrant.”

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation, the PSPCA says.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.