Police on scene of reported shootings in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Harrisburg.
Emergency dispatch said crews responded to the 500 block of Woodbine Street around 7:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.
There is no word on how many people were injured in that incident.
Currently, police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Reservoir Park near the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.
It is unknown how many people were injured in that incident.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.
