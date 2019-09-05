Police on scene of reported shootings in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Harrisburg.

Emergency dispatch said crews responded to the 500 block of Woodbine Street around 7:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

There is no word on how many people were injured in that incident.

Currently, police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Reservoir Park near the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.

It is unknown how many people were injured in that incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.