LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a retail theft suspect.

Police say the pictured individual entered the Giant Food Store in Lititz Pike in Manheim Township on 17 different occasions between August 3 and August 31, and stole more than $6,500 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401. You can also submit a tip here.