Police: Stun gun found in Lebanon Catholic School student's backpack

LEBANON — A Lebanon Catholic School student faces two counts of possession of a weapon on school property after a consumer-type stun gun was found in her backpack and a knife was found on a lanyard around her neck, according to police.

Police say school officials received a notification through Safe 2 Say Something regarding a non-life-threatening tip that a student may possess a stun gun when arriving at school Thursday.

The student, a 17-year-old girl, was stopped upon entry into the school and detained for police. Officers were called to the school just after 8 a.m.

An investigation showed no evidence of threats being made by the teenager toward the school or students, according to police.

The student made remarks she possessed the weapons for general safety purposes, police add.

Police have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat at the school.