× Sheetz says its ‘Project Brewberry Muffinz’ craft beer is now sold out

ALTOONA — Project Brewberry Muffinz, the limited-edition blueberry craft beer sold by Sheetz in a partnership with Evil Genius Beer Company, is now sold out, the convenience store chain announced Thursday.

Sheetz said a limited amount of the beer will be available Friday at its locations in Altoona, Blair County and Claysburg, Allegheny County, but after that the beer will not be restocked in any of Sheetz’s 99 locations.

The craft beer first hit the shelves on August 29, and Sheetz reports that many of its locations saw long lines of thirsty customers during the initial rollout. All 99 Sheetz locations sold out of the beer within days, Sheetz says.

Project Brewberry Muffinz is a light-bodied blonde ale infused with Sheetz’s iconic Shweetz blueberry muffins. This is Sheetz’s second limited-edition craft beer release.