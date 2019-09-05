Spread hope at Out of the Darkness Walk at City Island, for National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Out of the Darkness Walk is happening in Harrisburg at City Island on Saturday, as September marks National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., with over 47,000 deaths from suicide.

Registration for the walk is ope online until Friday, after that you must register at the walk in person.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday September 7 at City Island. A program will follow at 11:00 a.m., with the walk starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Regional Director of AFSP, Teresa Perez and Volunteer, Ashley McSweeney says they wan't the walk to bring hope for people in the Harrisburg Community. They say it's a day where those who have lost someone from suicide can come together and help raise awareness, and know they aren't alone.

Those who have lost someone or know someone coping will get a color beaded necklace at the walk. Each color represents who they lost-- it could be a parent, sibling, a friend, or someone else.

This year they have a goal to raise $125,000. You can donate online, until December 31. The money raised by donors and walkers will go to the AFSP. That money is then divided up for research, education, out reach programs, advocacy, and more.

One of the best ways to help prevent suicide, according to the AFSP is through early detection.