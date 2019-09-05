× U.S. Marshals Service arrests Harrisburg stabbing suspect in Richmond, VA

RICHMOND, Va. — A 41-year-old man accused of stabbing an individual in Harrisburg last month was arrested Thursday in Richmond, Virginia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Komar Washington was taken into custody by the law enforcement agency’s fugitive task force around 3:30 p.m. He’s awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use of violence against victims occurs,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “By working with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure.”

Washington, of Harrisburg, was wanted on the following charges: attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime, court documents show.

The charges stemmed from a stabbing on July 24 — Harrisburg Police were called to the intersection of North Sixth and Woodbine Streets for a stabbing victim.

The victim was severely injured and transported to an area hospital for emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition.

Harrisburg Police obtained a warrant for Washington’s arrest on July 26 and after attempts to find him in the area were unsuccessful, the U.S. Marshals Service was asked to apprehend him.

Members of the Fugitive Task Force investigated and learned that Washington fled to Richmond, Virginia. Today at about 3:30 p.m., task force members arrested Washington without incident in the 5500 block of Chaparral Court, Richmond. He remains in the custody of Virginia officials pending his extradition to Pennsylvania.