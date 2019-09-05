× Warrant issued for woman on charges of access device fraud, identity theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old woman on charges of access device fraud and identity theft, court documents show.

Briana Lane is accused of using a credit card to rack up $1,645.41 worth of fraudulent purchases, including merchandise purchases from stores, ATM withdrawals and $198.26 in Lyft services.

The victim reported the credit card fraud to police on February 25.

Police say the victim identified the the suspect, Lane, as her former health aide. Lane’s identity was also confirmed by matching surveillance video with her driver’s license, police add.