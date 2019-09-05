× West York man arrested after neighbors complain about his nude sunbathing, police say

YORK COUNTY — A West York resident was arrested on indecent exposure charges Wednesday after neighbors complained to police about his nude sunbathing, West York Borough Police say.

The caller complained that the man’s buttocks were exposed and in full view of the caller’s children.

When police arrived at the scene on Monroe Street, a second witness complained that they could not let their children outside due to the man’s nudity, and showed police a cell phone photo of the man, taken from her kitchen, which overlooked the man’s yard.

Police say they found the man lying nude on his stomach on a large towel. He allegedly told police he had been sunbathing nude for about a week, according to police.

The sunbather was charged and taken into custody because he was lying in view of children in the area, police say.