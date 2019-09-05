× Woman accused of urinating in driveway of Lancaster home

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 46-year-old Grantville woman has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after she was allegedly caught urinating in a driveway outside a home in East Petersburg Sunday night.

Heidi Renee Witman was in the midst of the act when officers responding to a disturbance arrived at the 2600 block of Northfield Drive at 11:22 p.m., according to Manheim Township Police. She was incoherent, yelling constantly, and continually honked the horn of a vehicle, refusing orders from the officers to stop, police say.

Police say they detected the odor of alcohol on Witman’s breath.

Witman allegedly refused to comply with orders to calm herself and fought officers’ attempts to take her into custody, police say. When she was placed in a patrol vehicle, she allegedly continued to scream and kick at the vehicle’s doors and window.

Whitman was processed at the Manheim Township Police Station and released to a friend, police say.

A criminal complaint against her has been filed.