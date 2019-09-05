× Woman facing charges after threatening to “shoot up” business

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after she allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a business.

Sandra McKelvey, 43, is facing terroristic threats charges for her role in the incident.

On August 30, police say McKelvey made two calls to Wellspan Interventional Pain Specialists and demanded to speak with the doctor.

During those calls, she allegedly made threatening comments, including about “shooting up” the business.

McKelvey was arrested, and is now facing charges.