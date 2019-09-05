× Wrightsville man charged with DUI after police find him lying along Lancaster County road

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 62-year-old York County man was charged with two counts of DUI and a traffic violation last week after police say they found him lying on the road in Manor Township at 3:40 a.m.

David Craige Ream, of Wrightsville, allegedly claimed that he crashed his motorcycle, but Manor Township Police say there was no evidence of a crash at the scene on the 100 block of Penn Street.

According to police, Ream is believed to be the driver of a motorcycle seen leaving the area of the 3600 block of Blue Rock Road at a high rate of speed a few hours earlier. His motorcycle was seen speeding off by an officer responding to the report of a motorcycle revving its engine at 12:09 a.m. on July 30, police say.

The same officer responded to the report of a man lying on the road, according to police. The officer took Ream into custody and transported him to Lancaster General Hospital, because Ream claimed he was injured.

The officer obtained a search warrant for a blood draw and charged Ream after receiving the results, police say.