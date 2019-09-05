York County shelter takes in dozens of rescue animals from NC ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- As Hurricane Dorian continues making its way up the East Coast, shelters that are in the path of the storm are left with no choice but to relocate hundreds of animals to safer ground.

“There is no place for them to go so they rely on rescues not in the area to come and help them," said Stephanie Duncan, adoption coordinator at Animal Rescue, Inc. in Shrewsbury Township.

Animal Rescue Inc. in York County is one of dozens of shelters that stepped in to help.

“They were just exuberant that we could help!" said Duncan.

On Thursday, volunteers made a six hour trip to North Carolina.

They packed two vans and brought back 22 cats and 22 dogs in need of forever homes.

“They were all kind of a little scared they didn’t know what was going on or what was happening," said Chris Donmoyer, dog caretaker at Animal Rescue, Inc.

"There was an ambulance that actually went by with the siren going off and so all of the dogs started going off barking," said Donmoyer. "It was like a harmony thing, all the dogs were barking at each other," he added laughing.

Donmoyer says the long drive was worth it in the end.

“I just want to give them a high quality form of life and know that they are loved," said Donmoyer.

All 43 animals that were rescued will be seen by a vet, vaccinated and neutered before they are ready to be adopted.

For more information on how you can help visit: animalrescueinc.org