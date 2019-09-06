2019 York Fair brings in dozens of new rides and food vendors to enjoy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- The 254th York Fair is bringing in more than one hundred different food vendors, games and rides for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Bubba’s Bacon is one of the new food vendors taking a whimsical approach putting marshmallow and cereal on fried bacon.

“It is, definitely something different but it’s really good," said Karin Vasquez of York. “It’s kind of like a salty sweet taste," she added.

For the thrill seekers out there looking to reach new heights, the new Space Port ride this year will take you 125 feet up. It’s the tallest ride at the fair.

“It swings around in both directions and it pulls a couple of G’s," said James Inngram, Deggeller Attractions, Inc.

If an adrenaline fueled ride isn’t quite your style, there are other options.

“We plan 50 weeks out of the year for these two weeks of excitement and we have something here for every age to enjoy," said Brianna Holmes, spokesperson for the York Fair.

The Agriculture and Education Center this year is double the size in space, offering a variety of learning stations, interactive animal exhibits as well as the popular Story Barn.

Topping off the first day of the fair, award-winning country music artist, Brad Paisley took the stage Friday night.

The York Fair runs through Sunday September 15.