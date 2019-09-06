Animals, Food, and Fun at Opening Day for the 2019 York Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Friday marks opening day for the 254th year of the York Fair!

Americas oldest fair will open its gates at 11:00 a.m., but FOX43 got an early morning sneak peak!

The Director of Communications at the York Fair, Brianna Holmes says they've been preparing for the fair for over 50 weeks now and there's something for the entire family.

Their Ag and Education center is bigger and better this year, with a variety of learning stations set up, interactive animal exhibits, and of course the story barn.

You can find over 100 food vendors at the fair, and a new one this year is a father son duo. Joe Wade Sr. and Joe Wade Jr., have a mexican inspired food truck called The Nacho Depot!

They both have years of experience in the food industry, and Joe Sr., says it was his daughter that inspired them to get into business, saying she couldn't find anyone who made nachos at the fair!

Brad Paisley will take the stage on Friday night at 8:00 p.m., for a full list of events at the fair you can visit their website.