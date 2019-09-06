× Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing motorcycle in Lancaster

LANCASTER — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stealing a motorcycle in Lancaster.

The motorcycle was taken from the 700 block of East King Street on Tuesday.

The motorcycle was recovered two days later and the suspect was identified as Miguel Jaramillo.

It’s alleged that Jaramillo and another individual stashed the motorcycle in the rear yard of a residence in West Hempfield Township.

Jaramillo faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.