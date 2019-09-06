Cloudy, cooler weekend before warming next week

FINISHING THE WEEK: A few showers push into our eastern spots throughout the day. Highs will be cooler, only in the low-70s in this region, because of heavy cloud cover. The rest of the area will be a few degrees warmer. A cool Week 3 of High School Football Frenzy in Lancaster County, as Manheim Central takes on Warwick in Lititz. Temperatures fall throughout the evening through the 60s and into the upper-50s with mostly cloudy skies.

THE WEEKEND: We see a few peeks of sunshine throughout Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, the first weekend of the York Fair will have two similar, mostly quiet days. Morning lows stay in the upper-50s all weekend long with afternoon temperatures just shy of 80-degrees. Monday starts off similarly, perhaps a little cooler in the afternoon. But otherwise, a quiet weekend and start to next week.

WARMING, NEXT STORM CHANCE: We begin a warm up on Tuesday with an increase in humidity as well. Highs reach 80-degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows Wednesday stay in the mid-60s with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s. That is our next thunderstorm chance across the area. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time.

TRACKING DORIAN: As of 11AM, Hurricane Dorian has made landfall near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane. The forecast path pushes the storm back off the coast and out to sea, maintaining Category 1 intensity into tomorrow. The storm will perhaps bring gusty winds and showers today through Delmarva, then could perhaps impact coastal Rhode Island and Massachusetts as it continues through the weekend. For us, we just get the stray showers today, slightly gusty winds and cloud cover through the weekend.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann