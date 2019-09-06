Cool with plenty of clouds and breezy conditions for Friday

COOL & BREEZY: Although Hurricane Dorian continues to remain a comfortable distance from the Mid-Atlantic, there’s still some influence to expect across Central PA for Friday’s weather. Clouds are abundant to start the day, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds increase through the early morning, turning quite breezy. Gusts reach as high as 25 to 30mph at times through the afternoon, especially east. Skies remain overcast with cooler temperatures as Dorian passes nearby off the Mid-Atlantic coast. There’s a small chance for a couple showers east, but that will depend on the exact track of Dorian. Either way, most of the day should be dry for most of the area. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s, perhaps middle 70s is enough sun can break out in our west and northwestern spots. All is quiet for Friday evening plans, and the winds start to fade as Dorian is whisked away to the northeast. Clouds clear later during the night. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies brighten up and winds lighten for Saturday as Dorian speeds away from the East Coast. Expect mostly sunny skies during the morning to turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. Temperatures are a bit higher with the return to sunshine. Expect those afternoon highs in the middle upper 70s. Humidity levels are still low, and they stay that way through the rest of the weekend. Sunday brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures are similar to Saturday’s, with afternoon high in the middle to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings even cooler air! Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday brings some warming. Skies are partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80s degrees. Wednesday is warmer and more humid. Readings reach the lower to middle 80s. Thursday is dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels