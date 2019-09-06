FRENZY: Computer science taking off at Warwick

FOX43 adds two new newscasts this weekend
Posted 7:49 PM, September 6, 2019

LITITZ, Pa. - Each week, we ask our host school what makes them stand out.

This week, it’s the rapidly growing computer science program.

In 7 years, the program has grown from two classes, to 10. Each packed to the max.

Warwick also partners with Harrisburg University for students to earn college credit while still in high school.

But perhaps most impactful, the school district seeks out internships for their students. Last year, one student was one of 100 in the nation to earn a scholarship and internship from Amazon. Other students have often interned at Lititz’s Clair Global, working on and solving problems for the company while earning a pathway to the future.

You can find more information about the school district on their website.

