Fulton Theatre begins phase two of historic expansion in Downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. - It's a busy time to be part of the Fulton Theatre family in Lancaster County.

The theatre company and Lancaster icon continues development on their historic expansion project that will include an entire city block of Downtown Lancaster. The project will cost nearly $30 million when it's complete, with $21 million privately raised by the Fulton.

More than 100,000 patrons visit the theatre each year.

Newly renovated actor apartments along King Street have been in development throughout the year with retail spaces on the first floor. That was part of Phase 1.

Phase 2 plans include a sky-lit atrium lobby connecting the theatre's current lobby and their education building on Grant Street. The expanded space will allow room for more than 1,000 patrons. There will be new restrooms and a bar in the lobby as well.

A new performance venue, private lobby and more will be completed in the project.

FOX43's Bradon Long interviewed Marc Robin and Nicole Hackmann of the Fulton Theatre to discuss the project Friday morning on FOX43 Morning News at Nine.

