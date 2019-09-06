HSFF 2019 Week 3 preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Milton Hershey (1-1) at Hershey (1-1)

It's the 77th time these two teams have met in the Cocoa Bean Bowl -- a rivalry that dates all the way back to 1943. Hershey holds a razor-thin 37-36-3 advantage in the all-time series, but it was Milton Hershey that triumphed last year with a 35-7 rout.

This year, both teams are 1-1 and coming off losses last week. The host Trojans were blown out by Cedar Crest, 42-13, while the Spartans fell 20-13 to Susquehanna Township.

Hershey, which defeated Palmyra 32-27 in Week 1, found itself trailing Cedar Crest 35-0 after one quarter last week and never got into the game. The Trojans managed just 171 total yards on offense, while their defense was shredded by Cedar Crest's Tyler Cruz, who racked up 162 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. Hershey QB Jackson Bouslough has thrown for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing in his first two games. RB Jay Rodriguez was held to 38 yards on 16 carries against Cedar Crest, one week after exploding for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in the Trojans' Week 1 win over Palmyra.

Milton Hershey nearly rallied to tie Susquehanna Township last week, but the Indians forced a fumble to thwart a late Spartan drive to hold on. QB Tigere Mavesere threw for 189 yards and connected with wideout Josh Parra for a pair of touchdowns in the loss, while RB Dion Bryant rushed for 106 yards on 22 carries. Bryant has scored three touchdowns on the ground in his first two games for the Spartans.

Chambersburg (2-0) at Red Lion (2-0)

The Trojans have opened the season with back-to-back blowouts over Greencastle-Antrim (56-13) and South Western (35-7), but they face their biggest test this week at Red Lion, one of three 2-0 teams in what appears to be a York-Adams Division I field loaded with potential. Chambersburg was one of the Mid-Penn's biggest surprises last year, going 7-4 and reaching the District 3 playoffs one year after going 0-10. They're hoping to improve on that feat this season, and they're off to a great start. RB Keyshawn Jones and QB Brady Stambaugh are the players to watch on the Trojan offense. Jones is coming off a 1,500-yard performance in 2018, and has three rushing touchdowns in his first two games. Stambaugh has thrown for four TDs and rushed for two more for Chambersburg.

Red Lion dusted McCaskey 39-14 in its season opener and held off Waynesboro 14-12 last week. The Lions got a pair of touchdown passes from QB Nic Shultz to Gerald Zapata, and the defense thwarted a two-point conversion attempt from Waynesboro that would have tied the score late in the fourth quarter of last week's win. Shultz has three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground in his first two career starts under center for the Lions.

Central Dauphin (1-1) at Manheim Township (2-0)

The Rams righted their ship against Berks Catholic last week, rolling to a 31-6 triumph to even their record. CD fell 21-13 at Wilson in its season opener. Now the Rams get Township, which is probably looking to avenge a 27-0 loss to CD in last year's District 3 playoffs after beating the Rams in the regular season. Junior running back Timmy Smith has been an offensive force for the Rams so far, racking up 217 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries against Berks Catholic. He was held to just 15 rushing yards in CD's loss to Wilson, but his 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter marked the only time the Rams found the end zone in Week 1.

Township was labeled a Section 1 title and District 3 playoff contender in the preseason, and the Blue Streaks have lived up to their billing, rolling to victories over CD East (43-6) and Dallastown (56-7) in their first two games. QB Harrison Kirk has completed 20 of 28 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns in his first outings, while RB Jayden Floyd has rambled for 314 yards and four touchdowns to power the ground game. Township's defense has held its first two opponents to 155 yards and 6.5 points per game so far.

Cedar Crest (2-0) at York (1-1)

The host Bearcats bounced back from their 42-7 Week 1 loss to powerhouse Pittsburgh Central Catholic with a 61-0 rout of McCaskey last week. York scored on four of its first five offensive drives to build a 26-0 halftime lead, and kept a foot on the gas in the second half, rolling up 402 yards on the ground in the blowout victory. Tyrell Whitt and Jaheim White were the offensive stars for York against McCaskey; Whitt carried five times for 175 yards and three touchdowns, while White had 96 yards and two scores on just four carries.

Cedar Crest knocked off Lebanon 28-6 in the season-opening Cedar Bowl, then followed that up with a 42-13 rout of Hershey last week. The Falcon offense is flying high thanks to QB Chris Danz, who has completed 22 of 30 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns in his first two outings, and RB Tyler Cruz, who has 253 yards and five rushing touchdowns on 50 carries. Meanwhile, the Cedar Crest defense has given up an average of just 185 yards per game and forced three turnovers so far.