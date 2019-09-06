Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News First at 4 & FOX43 News at 5
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
74°
74°
Low
57°
High
76°
Sat
59°
81°
Sun
61°
79°
Mon
61°
77°
See complete forecast
FOX43 adds two new newscasts this weekend
Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coach’s interview
Posted 6:38 PM, September 6, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 09:37AM, September 6, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Dave Hahn, Manheim Central Head Coach
Popular
Man dies after shooting in York; police investigating, victim identified
The wild horses of the Outer Banks won’t evacuate – they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 55 dogs from Lancaster County property, citing welfare concerns
Mother who lost half her body weight credits 30-minute workouts
Latest News
HSFF Week 2 ‘Top 5 plays’ 2019
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coach’s interview
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Juniata’s coach Kurt Condo
HSFF 2019 Week 3 preview
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Preview Manheim Central at Warwick
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Hempfield at Manheim Central highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Central Dauphin East at Manheim Township highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Central York at Cumberland Valley Highlights
Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Manheim Township at Dallastown highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Preview Central York at Cumberland Valley
News
THE FRENZY FIVE: Here are the games to watch in Central PA in Week 3
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Links: What they’re saying about tonight’s opening week
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 3 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 1 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Berks Catholic at Central Dauphin highlights
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.