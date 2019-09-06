FOX43 adds two new newscasts this weekend
Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Juniata’s coach Kurt Condo

Posted 6:35 PM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, September 6, 2019

Juniata’s coach Kurt Condo is this week's HSFF 'Wired Up'!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.