Lancaster County woman scammed out of $6,600, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a 75-year-old Lancaster County woman lost $6,600 in a scam.

The victim, a resident of Gap Road in Strasburg Township, told police a man who identified himself as Paul Sarle, a representative of Amazon.com, conned her into sending him the money on Tuesday, according to State Police.

The money was sent to an out-of-state address, police say.