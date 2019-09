× Man allegedly threw person into glass table during domestic dispute

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man Friday on simple assault and strangulation charges, court documents show.

Clarence Flahart is accused of throwing a person into a glass table, punching her in the face and placing her in a choke hold by wrapping his arm around her neck.

Flahart failed to post bail and has been confined to Lancaster County Prison.