Man dies after shooting in York; police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- A man is dead following a shooting in York.

Police say on September 6 around 12:50 a.m., they responded to the 100 block of North Pine Street in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities found a deceased man who had been shot.

Neighbors told FOX43 that the victim was 42-years-old, and preparing to celebrate a birthday next week.

More information is expected to be released on the deadly shooting later this morning.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any of the individuals involved to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH at http://www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can always be anonymous.