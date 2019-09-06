Man wanted after threatening to burn woman’s house down with her family inside
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after threatening to burn a woman’s house down with her family, including her children, inside.
Israel Cuevas-Pedraza is wanted in connection to the incident.
On September 4, police were dispatched to the first block of East Pine Street in Mount Holly Springs for a reported domestic incident.
During that incident, Cuevas-Pedraza threatened to burn down the victim’s house with her family, including her children, inside the home.
The victim said this occurred the night after Cuevas-Pedraza smashed the victim’s vehicle windows, doors, and mirrors.
Police say that the victim is in fear for her life, and are asking the public’s help in locating Cuevas-Pedraza.
40.118423 -77.189982