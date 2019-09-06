FOX43 adds two new newscasts this weekend
Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

Man wanted after threatening to burn woman’s house down with her family inside

Posted 11:09 AM, September 6, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is wanted after threatening to burn a woman’s house down with her family, including her children, inside.

Israel Cuevas-Pedraza is wanted in connection to the incident.

On September 4, police were dispatched to the first block of East Pine Street in Mount Holly Springs for a reported domestic incident.

During that incident, Cuevas-Pedraza threatened to burn down the victim’s house with her family, including her children, inside the home.

The victim said this occurred the night after Cuevas-Pedraza smashed the victim’s vehicle windows, doors, and mirrors.

Police say that the victim is in fear for her life, and are asking the public’s help in locating Cuevas-Pedraza.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.