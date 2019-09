× One person taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 11:05 p.m. on September 5 at the intersection of Corporate Circle and Shawnee Court in Fairview Township.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash but their condition is unknown at this time.