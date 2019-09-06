× Police: 38-year-old man charged with attempted arson

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 38-year-old man is accused of pouring gasoline on the back porch of a home in Carlisle and threatening to light it on fire.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of West North Street Friday around 9:05 a.m. for a report of a domestic. Officers met with the homeowner who advised of the threat made by Isaiah Washington.

Washington faces charges of attempted arson, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of a crime, recklessly endangering another person, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.