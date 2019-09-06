× Police: 52-year-old woman reported missing in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are looking for a 52-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday from her home in Harrisburg.

Chrystal Ellison left her residence on Berryhill Street Tuesday morning and has not returned home, according to police.

Police say Ellison is disabled and suffers from several health conditions. She had recently moved to Harrisburg from New Jersey and is unfamiliar with the city, police add.

Ellison was last seen wearing red/maroon pants, a long-sleeve checkered Tommy Hilfiger shirt, a blue head scarf, and black flip flops.

If seen, please call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.