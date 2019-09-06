× Police investigating death of 53-year-old man who was found along Conestoga River

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are investigating the circumstances and cause surrounding the death of a 53-year-old man.

Police say the man, identified as David Wagner, was found dead Friday on the east bank of the Conestoga River.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lincoln Highway East around 12:37 p.m. for a person down along the river. Police arrived on scene and found Wagner, who was deceased.

Anyone who may have information related to the investigation should contact Detective Edgell at 717-291-4676.