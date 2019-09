× Police looking for missing woman in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 62-year-old woman.

Police say Sara Alley was last seen at the Chateau Motel on East Market Street. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark blue pants and was carrying a large brown purse.

According to police, Alley suffers from health problems.

If seen, call 911.