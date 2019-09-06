× Police: Middletown man threatened to cut off boy’s arm during domestic dispute

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 31-year-old Middletown man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to cut off a boy’s arm and then attacking the child’s mother when she confronted him about it, according to Middletown Police.

Jason Andrew Staub, of the 200 block of N. Union St., is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment in the incident, which occurred on June 17, police say.

According to police, Staub threatened to dismember the boy if he did not stop dragging his hands across the walls. After the boy went to bed, police say, the boy’s mother confronted Staub, who allegedly began yelling at her and eventually grabbed her by the neck.

Staub was arrested and transported to Dauphin County Central Booking for arraignment, according to police.