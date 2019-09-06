× Police searching for missing/endangered man last seen in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing/endangered elderly man.

Edward Reynolds, 74, was last seen in Thornbury Township.

He was traveling in a tan 2005 Honda Element with a PA registration “GCP4944” and had three dogs with him.

Reynolds stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair, green eyes, and wears glasses.

Police believe he may be in the Claymont or Wilimington, Delaware area, but have asked several counties across southern Pennsylvania to remain on the lookout.