Serial robbery suspect arrested by Silver Spring Township police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police have arrested a 47-year-old Chambersburg man accused of robbing at least four convenience stores.

Steven M. Revelle, of the 1200 block of Progress Road, is charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, and two counts of simple assault in connection to four robberies that occurred overnight Sunday and early Monday, according to Silver Spring Township Police.

The robberies were at convenience stores in East Pennsboro, Silver Spring, and South Middleton townships, police say. In each case, Revelle allegedly handed a threatening note to a clerk at the store and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash in both incidents, police say. In two of the cases, he allegedly assaulted store employees.

Police took Revelle into custody Thursday night.