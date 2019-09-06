Trash, parking issues on busy Harrisburg road bug local park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg and Dauphin County officials are working to agree on solutions to clean-up Industrial Road beside Wildwood Park in Dauphin County.

"On the one side of the road you see this beautiful wetland, on the other side you have trucks," said Chris Rebert, park manager at Wildwood Park.

Rebert said no parking signs were also added along the roadway recently to stop truckers from parking on the side of the road.

"I was shocked when I saw how many were idling and they idle for a really long time and they're right up against the waterway," said Kathryn Byrnes of Hershey, who came to the park Friday to study plants.

Rebert said there has been discussion over enforcement in the area. Officials have also added posts, he said, to better mark the park exits. But Rebert admits, some of the things to address yet include the litter. Still, he said, they do not want to put trash cans along the road.

"It might encourage more trash," said Rebert.

Rebert adds the trucking companies seem eager to take part in the discussions to find solutions.

Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse released this statement:

“Earlier this week, I met with various stakeholders to discuss this very issue. It was a productive meeting and we are working towards a solution.”