YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A local vineyard will be holding its annual special benefit for a Relay for Life team.

The Vineyard at Grandview will be hosting its annual Bash & Benefit on Saturday, September 14.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit a local Relay for Life team.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Sarah Haines, Owner & Director of Marketing & Sales, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more.

For more information on the Vineyard at Grandview, you can visit this website here.