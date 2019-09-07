Cooler than average temperature trend continues into next week!

COOL SUNDAY: We kicked off the weekend on a gorgeous note with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and cool temperatures! This afternoon we managed to climb into the mid to upper 70s across south-central PA. Tomorrow we continue the cooler than average trend and it should be pretty similar to Saturday. Temperature could shy a degree or two lower than today given that a decent piece of energy will swing by in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. That should also increase a bit of cloud cover, but we should remain dry given how little moisture there is in the atmosphere right now. Easterly flow kicks in to start the new week.

STARTING OFF THE NEW WEEK COOL: Easterly flow is likely to pick up on Monday which will ensure we stay cool with a good amount of cloud cover. Monday is looking like the coolest day we have to deal with this week with highs struggling to climb out of the low to mid 70s. Tuesday we should start to see the easterly flow weaken which will allow temperatures to warm back into at least the upper 70s. Depending on how quickly we lose the easterly wind component, we could make a run for some 80s too. The real warm day arrives on Wednesday as we have to deal with our next chance for showers and storms!

STORMY WEATHER MAKES A RETURN: We’ve had a nice dry stretch of weather over the last couple of days. Despite the cloud cover, it’s been pretty nice outside! Low humidity and cooler temperatures have made for some decent outdoor activity weather. All these good things come to an end by the middle of the week with the arrival of hot and humid air again. Similarly to last Wednesday, this one will likely feature temperatures getting back up into the upper 80s with a small chance for a couple late evening storms. The better chance for more numerous storms looks to be Thursday as a cold front dips southward through the area. We could still have some lingering wet weather into Friday as well, but there is large uncertainty with that right now. We will continue to monitor the trend!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash