HSFF 2019 week 3 RB sets all-time rushing record for Northern York; Red Land tops Dover

CARROL TOWNSHIP, York County -- It was a night filled honoring our nations bravest at Northern York High School.

The night kickoff with a Salute to Service for all veterans, especially, those who served in the Vietnam War.

Dozens of Vietnam vets recognized on the field before the game but it's the flyover of a Huey Helicopter, that was shot down during the war, that brought overwhelming emotions to Vietnam Vets.

During the game, Mechanicsburg's quarterback Micah Brubaker launches the ball to a wide open Will Hoover for a 72-yard touchdown.

But it was a record setting night for one of the Polar Bears. At the beginning of the game, Kyle Swartz needed just 7-yards to break the all-time rushing record at Northern York High School. Swartz surpasses 3,300 career rushing yards on his second rush of the game.

The Wildcats pulled away in the end to beat the Polar Bears 35-26.

Up the road, it was Hawaiian night at West Shore stadium.

With less than 3-minutes left in the fourth quarter. Dover tried to make it interesting and come within a field by taking a shot down field on a fourth and eighth, but it was intercepted by Patriots Adam Cramer.

Red land defeated Dover 24 to 13.