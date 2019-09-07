FOX43 adds two new newscasts this weekend
Police: Man missing out of Lower Swatara Township, found

September 7, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update (September 7): Lower Swatara Township Police say Reider has been found. He had been missing since Monday, September 2.

Lower Swatara Township Police are trying to locate a missing and endangered man.

Police say Thomas Reider, 60, was last seen Monday. Police were told that he is driving a green 1993 Buick sedan with no hubcaps. The vehicle’s license plate number is FSL-7102.

Anyone who sees Reider or his vehicle should contact 911.

