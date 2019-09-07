Reporters shown gross new rat trap amid New York City rodent ‘crisis’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – New York City's long war against a rising rat population could soon feature a new weapon—a trap that drowns the rodents in a solution with alcohol, reports the New York Post.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams showed off the contraptions Thursday and grossed out reporters in the process with a foul-smelling showcase of about 20 dead rats, notes the New York Times, which writes Adams "gleefully displayed a plastic bin containing blobs of rat floating around in a mouse-gray stew."

The devices are called Ekomille traps, per Fast Company. (See a non-graphic video here.) It's essentially a box about 18 inches high that lures rats with bait such as sunflower seeds and nuts. Once atop the box, a trap door sends the rat into a solution of alcohol and vinegar in which the rodent drowns.